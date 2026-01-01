Carmella's Cafe and Dessert Bar

Old-World Charm Meets New World Inspiration

Discover a delightful fusion of tradition and innovation at Carmella's. Savor an extensive selection of decadent desserts, creamy gelato, refreshing sorbet, and fresh, locally roasted coffee. Enjoy handcrafted sandwiches, artisanal pizza, and a curated menu of wine, beer, and signature cocktails.

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DRINKS

To Go . Delivery . eat in

Pick Up Your Favorites at Carmella’s.

Craving something sweet or a quick bite on the go? Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar makes it easy to enjoy your favorites with our simple and convenient pick-up options. Place your order online and we’ll have it ready for you. Perfect for busy days, last-minute cravings, or treating friends and family—getting your Carmella’s favorites has never been easier!

DESSERTS

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What Our Guests Are Saying

Carmella's Story

Where Every Bite Feels Like Home

Carmella Solari’s home was always filled with delicious food and lively gatherings. Inspired by her love for cooking and community, Carmella’s Cafe and Dessert Bar was created to share that same warmth. With homemade desserts, fresh bites, and a cozy atmosphere, we’re here to make everyone feel at home.

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